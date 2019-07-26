|
age 75, of Lansing passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Stoneleigh Residence & Hospice of Lansing. Funeral Services for Shirley will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, July 30, at 6:30 p.m. with Benjamen Evers officiating. A Dinner will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. Interment will follow in Pine River Cemetery. The family will receive friends the day of the service from 5 p.m. until to the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stoneleigh Residence and Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Shirley was born on December 13, 1943, in South Bend, IN, the daughter of Gerald and Eleanore (Jodway) Bridget. She married Joseph "Mike" Lezan on March 7, 1964, in Mt. Pleasant. Shirley loved baking and decorating cakes for family and doing crafts. Shirley is survived by her children, Michael (Karen) Lezan, Michelle Lezan, and Melanie (Donald) Swejkoski; grandchildren, Karia, Katelynn, Mark, Alexandrea, Brittany, Brooke, Jared, and Rachel; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Blake, Abigail, Kailee, and Isaac; and sister, Barbara (Bernie) Smith. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Lezan on February 19, 2019; infant son, Mark; parents; and brother, Donald Bridget.
Published in Morning Sun on July 27, 2019