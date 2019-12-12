|
Shirley Ann (Robinson) Ortisi, was born March 10, 1937 to Gano and Mary Robinson In Hazel Park, MI. She graduated from Plainwell High School in 1954 and then attended Western Michigan College. Shirley met the love of her life, Sam, and they were married on December 18, 1956. Together they had three children; Diane, Kathy and John. Sam and Shirley moved to Alma in 1960 and opened “Pizza Sam’s”. They worked there together for many years and later with John and Jeiselle for many more years! They were very proud of their grandson, Vinnie, who decided to keep the legacy of Pizza Sam’s going to this day. Family was the most important thing in Shirley’s life. She cherished each occasion when everyone was together. Even in her last days, she only wanted to see everyone around her bed. Shirley enjoyed her dogs, horses, gardening, painting, crosswords and reading. Shirley was a long-time member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alma. Surviving are her daughters, Diane Miller of Texas, Katherine (AW) Lashlee of Tennessee, and her son, John (Jeiselle) Ortisi of Alma. She leaves behind four beautiful grandchildren whom she loved more than anything; Lindsay (Daniel) Myers, Talia Ortisi, Leslie (Brad) Ciechanowski and Vincent (Kelsey) Ortisi. One great granddaughter, Astin Allen, her beloved brother, Jack Robinson and many nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her father Gano, mother Mary, sister Pat Morgan, son in law AW Lashlee and husband Sam. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 am at Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church in St. Louis with Fr. Jim Carlson celebrating. Interment will be held in Riverside Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13th from 4-8 pm at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Shirley’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 13, 2019