Patterson, Shirley Ann age 74, of Weidman passed away surrounded by family, Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her home under the care of McLaren Hospice. Funeral Services for Shirley will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Scott Smith officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends the day of the service from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Shirley was born on January 21, 1945, in Saginaw, MI, the daughter of Henry and Mona (Rush) Neeley. She married Lee Earnest Patterson on April 14, 1962, in Carson City. Shirley enjoyed playing bingo, traveling, going to the casino, but most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren. Shirley is survived by her children, James (Doreen) Patterson of Winn, William (Robin) Patterson of Weidman, and Ruth Patterson of Lake; son-in-law, John McCracken of Lake; daughter-in-law, Barbara Patterson of Alma; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Neeley of Mt. Pleasant. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Patterson on April 1, 1999; children, Ronald Patterson, Teresa McCracken, and Lester Patterson; parents; grandson, Joshua McCracken; and siblings, Junior Neeley and Beatrice VanConant.
Published in Morning Sun on May 21, 2019