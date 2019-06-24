|
Wing, Shirley Ann was Born 2-28-1944 and died 6-22-2019. She married Roger Wing on 3-19-60. She is survived by 3 children: Robin Lannen (Bill), Roger Montie Wing, and Kelly Schook (Bob); 6 grandchildren: Joel Mosher (Amanda), Ashley Ball (Ed), Jordan Mosher (Kristi), Eleanor Swartz (Aaron), Madeleine Miles (Cody), Roger Milo Wing; 3 great grandchildren: Danica, Kyle, Kayden; her sister and best friend Marjorie Pierson (Larry); and her beloved dog, Sawyer. She worked many jobs including dump truck driver with her husband, eight cap bus driver, and Gays 5 & Dime. She enjoyed traveling, camping, 4 wheelers, flower gardens, painting crafts, quilting and any activity with her family. She was a faithful member of Jehovah’s Witnesses, being baptized in July, 1969. A Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 8065 E Broadway, Mt Pleasant.
Published in Morning Sun on June 25, 2019