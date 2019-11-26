|
Shirley Jean (Heckard) Cairl of Eaton Rapids, passed away November 25, 2019 at the age of 79. Shirley was born in Blanchard, Michigan on November 7, 1940, the daughter of Arthur and Zelma (Mitchell) Heckard. She worked at Quality Dairy in Eaton Rapids for 18 years. Shirley was a member of First United Methodist Church in Eaton Rapids, a member of First United Methodist Women and a lay speaker in Barryton at Faith United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing and loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Shirley is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jerry Cairl; children, Stacy (Barbara) Sutfin of Eaton Rapids, Rochelle (Kevin) Caslavka of Holt, Renee Gibson of TN, Adam (Terri) Cairl of Williamston, Jerilyn (Dan) O’Leary of Portland, Roxanne (Charles Ward) Lord of Holt, Steven (Alicia) Sutfin of Dansville; 15 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, James (Marsha) Heckard, Sharon (Rick) Greenhoe and Patricia McKillip. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Darlene Holton. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. December 7, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 600 S. Main St., Eaton Rapids with Pastor Marty DeBow officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, First United Methodist Church of Eaton Rapids, Tri-County Office on Aging, or the . To place online condolences, please visit:
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 27, 2019