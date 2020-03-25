|
|
Shirley Jean Stauffer Blair, 93, passed away in her sleep on March 14, 2020, in Mesa, Arizona. She was born on September 18, 1926, in Lansing, Michigan, to Harold and Dorothy (Brundage) Stauffer. Shirley grew up in Vestaburg, Michigan, on the Stauffer farm at Rock Lake. She was surrounded by family and friends at Rock Lake with whom she has remained close throughout her entire life. Shirley graduated from Vestaburg High School in 1944. She then went to County Normal Teachers College, Stanton, Michigan, to complete her studies to become a Teacher. Shirley taught at several schools in Gratiot and Montcalm Counties, Michigan. Most of them were one room schoolhouses where she was in charge of all of the grades and had to board with a family from the school during the week. Shirley continued her studies at Central Michigan University during the summers. During World War II, Shirley took great pride in running The Shack concession stand during the summers at Rock Lake while her cousin, Jim Stauffer, was away in the Army. Shirley married Bob Blair at Vestaburg Church of Christ in July, 1948. Shirley was very active in the Vestaburg community and her church. She moved with her family in 1961 to Scottsdale, Arizona. Shirley went to work at Motorola where she was a Quality Control technician. After she retired from Motorola, Shirley did childcare in her home. Shirley moved back to Michigan in 2010 to live in a home at Rock Lake, once again surrounded by her family and friends. She was very happy to return to the place and the people she loved. Shirley worked for her niece, Elaine Stauffer, at the Back in Time restaurant and enjoyed visiting with the local Vestaburg folks. She enjoyed being a member of the Vestahatters Society and the Rock Lake Association during her time there. Shirley was a member of Vestaburg Church of Christ. She returned to Arizona in 2013 after her home in Michigan burned to spend her remaining years. Shirley enjoyed collecting things. She had a large doll collection, which began with her very special doll given to her by her parents when she was a young girl. She loved gardening and growing her roses. Shirley’s greatest joy was taking care of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were the center of her life from the day each of them was born and she was always happy to spend time with them sharing their lives. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Vicki Bartlett, her sons, Michael (Claudette) and William (Tonya); her grandchildren, David (Melissa)Bartlett, Jonathan, Alexis, Jacob and Jordan; her great grandchildren, Raylen, Kathryn, Dylan, Jireh and Jonah; sister in law, Nina Stauffer and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Shirley’s Celebration of Life service will be held at Vestaburg Church of Christ on June 19th at 11 AM with a luncheon immediately following in the fellowship hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Rock Lake Christian Assembly (tractor fund), 7389 Vestaburg Road, Vestaburg, MI 48891 or Rock Lake Association, c/o Cheri Graves, P.O. Box 55, Cedar Lake, MI 48812 or Vestaburg Church of Christ, P.O. Box 339, Vestaburg, MI 48891.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 29, 2020