Age 84, of Alma passed away peacefully Monday, March 9, 2020 at Schnepp Senior Care and Rehab Center in St. Louis. She was born June 13, 1935 in Alma the daughter of Harold and Doris (Bradley) Mitchell. She married Edward E. Peak on October 28, 1950 in Shepherd, spending 42 blessed years together. Shirley worked as a nurse’s aide at Golden Acres Nursing Home and Gratiot Community Hospital, retiring from the hospital’s print shop after many years. She was a faithful member of Forest Hill Church of Christ. Shirley will be remembered for her baking and shared her talent, selling candy and making the most beautiful wedding cakes. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and especially attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s events. Shirley is survived by four daughters, Bonnie (Richard) Reed of Shepherd, Debra (Mick) Koutz of Alma, Patty (Ken) Smith of St. Louis, Elaine (Glenn) Fisher of St. Louis; two sons, Eddie (Jan Boyer) Peak of Alma, Ken (Sandy) Peak of St. Louis; 18 grandchildren, Hayley, Heather, Chad, Amy, Heidi, Scott, Dustin, Shannon, Brent, Bridget, Cassy, Brittney, Corey, Megan, Phillip, Jennie, Sabrina and Adam; 33 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill (Kathy) Mitchell; and a sister, Sheila (John) Springs and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward in 1994; and three brothers, Robert, Leon and Dick Mitchell. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11 am at the Forest Hill Church of Christ with Pastor John Robinson officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Alma. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11th from 5-8 pm at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma and again on Thursday at Forest Hill Church of Christ from 10 am until the time of services. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Forest Hill Church of Christ. To view Shirley’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 10, 2020