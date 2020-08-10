1/1
Shirley Louise (Sullivan) Rondy
Shirley Rondy, 95, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Green Acres Assisted Living. She was born May 7, 1925, in Detroit, Michigan. She married Donald Rondy Sr. on May 9, 1946, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Detroit and moved to Mt. Pleasant in 1958. Shirley enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and knitting. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish and the ladies auxiliary at Central Michigan Community Hospital. Shirley is survived by four children, Donald (Judy) Rondy of Mt. Pleasant, James (Cherrie) Rondy) of Remus, Jane (Dale) Armstrong of Weidman, and Mary Jo (Dave) Phillips of Wimauma, Florida; 10 grandchildren, Matt, Michael, Brian and Scott Rondy, Jim Rondy and Michelle, Crawford, Jason and Brad Armstrong, and Dana McDonald and Trisha Dillon; 22 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Patrick and Mary Jane Sullivan; husband Donald Rondy Sr. in 1993; and eight siblings. A Funeral Mass for Shirley will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Don Henkes as celebrant. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the funeral home’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery immediately after Mass. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. with the Vigil beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation continues at the church on Wednesday one hour prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Parish, 302 S. Kinney, Mt. Pleasant MI 48858 or Sisters of St. Joseph, 2929 Nazareth Rd., Kalamazoo MI 49408. Envelopes will be available at the church and funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com

Published in Morning Sun from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
