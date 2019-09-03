|
|
Shirley Ann Spaulding, formerly of Breckenridge, Michigan, passed away on August 28, 2019, at her home in Brooksville, Florida. Shirley was born on August 16, 1929, the only child of Jennie Beatrice (Barbour) and Louis John Federspiel. She attended the Breckenridge Community Schools, from which she graduated as the valedictorian of the Class of 1947. Thereafter, she completed the University of Michigan dental hygiene program; she remained an avid Wolverine fan for the rest of her life. She worked as a dental hygienist in Alma, St. Louis, and Saginaw, Michigan, and assisted students in Gratiot County by providing fluoride treatments. Shirley married Don Spaulding on February 2, 1952. Shirley and Don lived and worked on farms in Lafayette Township, Gratiot County until their move to Breckenridge. They raised five children: Karla Rounsaville (Keith), Marta Spaulding-Wells (Susan Lee), Shawn Fryzel, Steven Spaulding (Lindy), and Donine Arnold (Curt). Shirley cherished her six grandchildren: Susan Fryzel Krukowski, Sharissa Wells, Ashley Spaulding Burch, Allison Spaulding Cruse, Steven Spaulding Jr., and Blake Arnold. She was preceded in death by her parents and her stepmother, Neva Federspiel. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by her half-siblings, Bruce Federspiel and Norma Edgar. Throughout her life, Shirley was a talented seamstress and quilter and she was a baker of local renown. She was a dedicated mother, supporting her children in their sporting events, band competitions, 4-H fairs, and many other things. After she retired to Florida, she was a gregarious member of the Red Hat Society. She participated in numerous other activities in her Clover Leaf Farms community where she had many, many friends. She celebrated her 90th birthday in her home at Clover Leaf. She was thrilled to receive more than 100 cards, each of which she read aloud during her birthday celebration. The family plans to hold a celebration of Shirley’s life at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Howe Memorial Library, 128 E. Saginaw St., P.O. Box 398, Breckenridge, Michigan 48615, or to a .
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 4, 2019