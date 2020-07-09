Age 97, of St. Louis, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland. Stan was born May 19, 1923 in St. Louis, the son of William and Neva (Perrine) Nesen. He graduated from St. Louis High School as valedictorian with the class of 1941. He was president of the senior class, captain of the conference champion basketball team and was the lead in the junior and senior plays. He served his country during WWII in Patton’s 3rd Division in the US Army. Following the war, he enrolled at CMU and was summa cum laude. Stan married Frances Lodewyk on March 19, 1944, and together they had 76 years of a happy marriage. Stan joined Frances’s father in general insurance. Lodewyk, Nesen and McKim grew from one desk on a front porch to offices in Alma and St. Louis and had 12 employees. Stan served 12 years on the board and as president of the Professional Insurance Agents of Michigan Organization. He was a member and past president of the Alma Jaycees, founding member of the Alma Kiwanis Club, life member of the Masonic Lodge, VFW and American Legion and was the longest serving member of Gratiot County Commissioners. Stan was a true man of integrity, trust and honor. He loved to travel and made several trips to Europe and Australia with Frances. He is survived by his wife Frances, sons Ron and Brian Nesen, grandchildren Jeremy Kasnow, Nathan Nesen, Sierra Nesen, 8 great grandchildren and special cousins Richard and Nancy Prince and their daughters Carrie, Angela and Amanda. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Jane, son Scott, brothers Robert and Ronald and sister Betty Jones. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Forrest Hill Church of Christ. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery with Military Honors at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Stan’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
