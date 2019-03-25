Falsetta, Stella Mae, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her home in Mecosta. Stella was born on March 25, 1928 in Mt. Pleasant, MI, the daughter of Arthur and Rose (Chatfield) Steele. She married Samuel Falsetta in Mt. Pleasant. Stella was a nurse for many years in Mt. Pleasant and Big Rapids at Greenridge Nursing Center. After her brother, Raymond, passed away, Stella and Sam were instrumental in the lives of her three nephews; Arthur, Andrew and Sam Steele. She will be remembered for the thoughtful things she did and the many people she touched in such a loving way. Stella is survived by her three sons: Vaughn (Lynn) Schoen of Big Rapids, Greg Falsetta of Mt. Pleasant and Mac Schoen of Mecosta; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Steele and many nieces and nephews. She has joined her beloved husband Sam. Few people experienced the companionship, friendship and loving feelings they shared. She also joins her parents, and two brothers, Arthur “Bud” Steele and Raymond “Tiny” (Gladys) Steele. Per Stella’s wishes there will be no formal services. Memorial donations in Stella’s name can be made to the Barryton Public Library, PO Box 215, Barryton, MI 49305. You can view Stella’s obituary online, send a condolence to the family or light a memorial candle on the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton’s, website at Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary