Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daggett Funeral Home, Inc. - Barryton
19238 South 30th Avenue
Barryton, MI 49305
(989) 382-5566
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Falsetta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Mae Falsetta

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stella Mae Falsetta Obituary
Falsetta, Stella Mae, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her home in Mecosta. Stella was born on March 25, 1928 in Mt. Pleasant, MI, the daughter of Arthur and Rose (Chatfield) Steele. She married Samuel Falsetta in Mt. Pleasant. Stella was a nurse for many years in Mt. Pleasant and Big Rapids at Greenridge Nursing Center. After her brother, Raymond, passed away, Stella and Sam were instrumental in the lives of her three nephews; Arthur, Andrew and Sam Steele. She will be remembered for the thoughtful things she did and the many people she touched in such a loving way. Stella is survived by her three sons: Vaughn (Lynn) Schoen of Big Rapids, Greg Falsetta of Mt. Pleasant and Mac Schoen of Mecosta; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Steele and many nieces and nephews. She has joined her beloved husband Sam. Few people experienced the companionship, friendship and loving feelings they shared. She also joins her parents, and two brothers, Arthur “Bud” Steele and Raymond “Tiny” (Gladys) Steele. Per Stella’s wishes there will be no formal services. Memorial donations in Stella’s name can be made to the Barryton Public Library, PO Box 215, Barryton, MI 49305. You can view Stella’s obituary online, send a condolence to the family or light a memorial candle on the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton’s, website at
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daggett Funeral Home, Inc. - Barryton
Download Now