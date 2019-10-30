|
|
age 90, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at her home under the care of Heartland Hospice. Funeral Services for Stella will be held at the Tribal Gym on Friday, November 1, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Thursday, October 31, from 4 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at the Tribal Gym the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and Tribal Gym. Stella was born on December 13, 1928, in Nottawa Township, the daughter of Charles and Rose (Peters) Bennett. She married Leonard Pamp on April 12, 1947. Stella was a proud member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and was a big supporter of Powwows. She was a member of AIM and loved collecting black ash baskets, copper and wooden utensils, bead working, making drumsticks, shopping at secondhand stores, and garage sales. Stella is survived by children, Julie Snyder, Beverly Pamp-Ettinger, Elizabeth Hughes, Colleen Wagner, Betsy Crooker, and Matthew Pamp; 16 grandchildren; many great and great-great grandchildren; siblings, Dolly Ann Bennett Rueckert, David Bennett, and Frederick Bennett; and many nieces and nephews. Stella was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Charles, Jr., Larry, Donald, Charlene, Rosalene, Josphine, Galen, and George; and grandson, Duane Snyder. You may view Stella’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 31, 2019