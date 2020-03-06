|
|
Stephen Charles Holder, 79, of Traverse City and Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his Traverse City home, surrounded by his loving family. Steve was born on October 16, 1940 to the late Frederick and Frances (Stephan) Holder in Lockport, NY. He received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Central Michigan University and his Ph.D. from Michigan State University. He was a professor of English at Central Michigan University for over 40 years. Steve’s greatest joy was being with his family. He loved reading, traveling, boating, cooking, and woodworking. He was active for many years with the Chippewa River District Libraries' Friends of the Library and was a supporter of the Chippewa Watershed Conservancy. On July 23, 1999 in Mt. Pleasant, Steve married Tamara Ann Hewlett, who survives him. Also surviving are his children and grandchildren, Tanya (Michael) Stokes of Holt and their children, Rebecca and Jacob; Heather (Kevin) Lezan of Dimondale and their children Nathan, Brendan and Matthew; his mother-in-law Arleen Hewlett of Traverse City; his brother-in-law Kirk (Janet) Hewlett of Traverse City and his nieces Laura Hewlett of Ann Arbor and Nicole (Christopher) Hough and their children Samuel and Louis of Zionsville, IN. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Frances Holder, and his father-in-law, Rex Hewlett. A graveside service will take place in Mt. Pleasant at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Nancy Fulton will officiate. Memorial contributions honoring Steve may be made to one of his favorite charities: Friends of the Library or the Chippewa Watershed Conservancy Halls Lake Natural Area, both in care of Mt. Pleasant Community Foundation, P. O. Box 1283, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48804-1283. The family is being served and cared for by Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Please share your favorite memories of Steve with his family by visiting his online tribute page at:
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 8, 2020