Surrounded by his family, Stephen Charles Lada left this earth on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Stone Lodge Assisted Living in Shepherd, MI. Steve ended his hard-fought battle with frontotemporal lobe dementia and is able to remember all the Jeopardy answers and the triple digit Scrabble words once again. Born to Paul & Simonne (Blais) Lada in Wayne, MI on February 12, 1945 Stephen shared his special day with his most admired president, Abraham Lincoln. As the oldest son born to a large family, Steve was honored to be the big brother and was often the mediator between his sisters, whom he loved with all his heart. He spent a lifetime working in the non-profit sector including fundraising, public and legislative relations, along with healthcare law. Steve was passionate about great literature, enjoying a good bottle of red, listening to a little Cohen or Nina Simone while making a gourmet dinner for his family and friends. He was a novice carpenter, a nature lover, and activist for justice and civil rights. He was our father and our grandfather. A son, brother, uncle, godfather, and friend who will be missed terribly. Steve Lada was many things to many people, and everything he was, was fueled by intense love and the utmost integrity. Steve graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Wayne, MI. He served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1969-1971, he graduated from Wayne State University with a BA and obtained his Juris Doctorate from Detroit College of Law in 1978. Steve paid his way through college, working at a Haberdashery (scrabble word of the day). Steve was an emeritus member of the State Bar of Michigan, member of the Stan’s Breakfast Club, and Rotary Club. He was employed by Wyandotte General Hospital before his 16-year career at Central Michigan Community Hospital where he held several different positions including President and CEO from 1998 to 2001. He always enjoyed working with the staff at CMCH. The nursing staff, food service team, and housekeeping departments all held special places in his heart. After retiring from CMCH, Steve also served as Interim Administrator for Standish Community Hospital. He helped facilitate the Sowmick Senior Center into Andahwod Assisted Living and served as administrator at Woodland Hospice for a brief period. After retirement from healthcare, Steve held private practice as an attorney specializing in Probate and Estate Planning and Elder Law. Steve was a frugal man, who led a peaceful and simple life. If you needed help with anything, you could always count on Steve to be there. From fundraising for the Detroit Opera House to participating in CMCH & CFX softball games and golfing in Chamber of Commerce tourneys to donating to Alzheimer research and the Crazy Horse Monument in South Dakota, Steve was always willing to lend help. Stephen is survived by children, Tamara & Bryan Lawson, Damien & Jamie Lada, Lisanina & Joe Leonard, and Leah Lada & Zach Maatman; grandchildren Sydney (Mike), Kyler, Olivia, Annie, Oliver, Walker, Kayla, & Ellery; and great grandchildren Aaliyah, Isaiah, & Amelia, all of Central Michigan; siblings Patricia Lada, Mary Esther (Dan) Colton, Elizabeth (Randy) Gazdag, Jeanne (Jamie) Platt, & Mark Lada, goddaughter Tara Zuber, lifelong friends Karen Lada and Mary Straub and his sisters from Pine River Friends. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Gabrielle Harrison and Simonne Grezesik, brother Joseph Lada, and his girls; Kachina, Riley, & DouDou. Per Stephen’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Woodland Hospice, Crazy Horse Memorial, or H.A.T.S. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. You may view Stephen’s obituary online and send condolence to the family at