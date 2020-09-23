1/1
Steve Holder
1940 - 2020
Joint graveside services for Steve Holder (10-16-1940 to 3-3-2020) and his mother-in-law, Arleen Hewlett will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Memorial Gardens in Mt Pleasant. Both Steve and Arleen were kind, family-oriented people who enjoyed trying new things, loved old and new traditions and never wanted to be the center of attention. A joint service seems fitting. Although we will be wearing masks and social distancing outdoors, it will be an honor to celebrate them. Steve is survived by Tammy Hewlett Holder of Mt Pleasant and Traverse City and Kirk (Janet) Hewlett of Traverse City and Orchard Lake. Also surviving are Tanya (Michael) Stokes of Holt and their children, Rebecca and Jacob; Heather (Kevin) Lezan of Dimondale and their children Nathan, Brendan and Matthew; Laura Hewlett of Ann Arbor; and Nicole (Christopher) Hough and their children Samuel, Louis and Nora of Zionsville, IN. Memorial contributions may be made in Steve’s name to Friends of the Library or the Chippewa Watershed Conservancy Halls Lake Natural Area, both in care of Mt. Pleasant Community Foundation, P. O. Box 1283, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48804-1283. Arrangements by Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City, and Clark Funeral Chapel, Mt. Pleasant.

Published in Morning Sun from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
305 Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
(231) 947-6347
