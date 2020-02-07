Home

More Obituaries for Steve Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve Wagner

Steve Wagner Obituary
Steve Wagner, 68, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in DeWitt, Michigan. Born June 11, 1951 to Richard and Nola (Sprague) Wagner, Steve was a longtime city and zoning planner throughout Michigan, working in Mount Pleasant, Alma, and most recently, St. Johns. A man of eclectic tastes, Steve loved reading anything he could get his hands on, and enjoyed running, even completing a number of marathons. He loved camping, cooking, growing vegetables, and Northern Michigan. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Wagner; and his brother-in-law, Phil Fether. He will be remembered by his daughter, Julia Wagner; his sisters, Sandee Fether and Shari (Stan) Burchardt; and his mother, Nola Wagner. Memorial Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Steve's honor to the or to the .
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 9, 2020
