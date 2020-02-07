|
|
Steve Wagner, 68, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in DeWitt, Michigan. Born June 11, 1951 to Richard and Nola (Sprague) Wagner, Steve was a longtime city and zoning planner throughout Michigan, working in Mount Pleasant, Alma, and most recently, St. Johns. A man of eclectic tastes, Steve loved reading anything he could get his hands on, and enjoyed running, even completing a number of marathons. He loved camping, cooking, growing vegetables, and Northern Michigan. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Wagner; and his brother-in-law, Phil Fether. He will be remembered by his daughter, Julia Wagner; his sisters, Sandee Fether and Shari (Stan) Burchardt; and his mother, Nola Wagner. Memorial Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Steve's honor to the or to the .
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 9, 2020