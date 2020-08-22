1/
Steven Craig Johnston
1947 - 2020
Steven Craig Johnston, of Lansing, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones. Steven was born in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan to John and Lolabel (Bruce) Johnston on August 22, 1947. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1965. Steven served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968 during the Vietnam War. He retired from Adesa Auto Auction in 2014. Family was very important to Steven and he adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Steven enjoyed golfing with friends and family during the family JJJ golf outing each year. He also enjoyed camping trips with the family, even the challenging ones as the granddaughters were in their teen years. He also loved woodworking, reading and crossword puzzles. Steven is survived by his wife of 35 years, Judi (Fitzgerald) Johnston; mother-in-law, Clarice Fitzgerald; children, Stephanie McNeal, Scott Johnston (Jessica Marciniak), Sara Shebester (Bethany Tinson), Melissa Powell (Betsy Smith), and Andrea Powell; grandchildren, Carter (Emily) McNeal, Ethan McNeal, Katie Johnston, Emily Shebester, Gina Shebester, Katia Snead, Alliyah Snead and Zoe Pittman; great-grandchildren, Henry McNeal, Harper McNeal and Skylar Musser; siblings, John Johnston and Patricia (Jim) Schafer; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Johnston, Brenda Johnston and Linda Johnston; brother-in-law, Reg Ervin; and many nieces and nephews. Steven was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, William Fitzgerald; brothers, Mark Johnston, Gail Johnston and Bruce Johnston; sister-in-law, Jana Ervin; and niece, Meagan Ervin. He will be greatly missed by his family and cherished friends. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church Street/P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600.

Published in Morning Sun from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vickers Leslie Funeral Home - Leslie
109 North Church Street
Leslie, MI 49251
517-878-6600
7 entries
August 21, 2020
Steve's big hugs, big smiles and sharp sense of humor will truly be missed. Sending prayers for Judy and them family.
Teresa Fare
Coworker
August 21, 2020
We send our most sincere condolences to Steve's family.
Cornell & Molly Lalone
August 20, 2020
Steve and I worked at Adesa together. Everytime we would pass each other on the auction floor, we would both raise our hand up for a "high" five....Im 5'8" and always wore heels.....I ALWAYS had to jump to reach his hand and we would laugh and laugh.....he was an awesome man and I will always have a special place in my heart just for him. Prayers to Judi and the family.High 5 Steve! Love you old man!
Michon
Coworker
August 20, 2020
Oh my!! I just loved him! He was such a great neighbor, co worker and friend! And treated me like a daughter.
We are so sorry! Our prayers are with you and your family.
Rick and Sue Donaldson
Sue Donaldson
Friend
August 20, 2020
Judi and family. You are in my prayers.
Steve was a great guy. It has been many years since I have seen him, but I always remember his kindness and great sense of humor. Although I never had the pleasure of camping with you, I so appreciated you letting me use your pop-up camper a few times for church camping.
May you find peace and comfort in your memories of Steve and the love of family and friends.
Shelley Mull
Friend
August 20, 2020
Steve was an awesome guy very caring. I am so sorry for your loss may your family have great memories. Prayers to all of you.
Vickie Hall
Friend
August 20, 2020
Steve was a wonderful man and a great friend. We will miss him so much!!! Rest In Peace, Steve.
Grace and Jeff Ueberroth
Friend
