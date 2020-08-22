Steven Craig Johnston, of Lansing, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones. Steven was born in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan to John and Lolabel (Bruce) Johnston on August 22, 1947. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1965. Steven served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968 during the Vietnam War. He retired from Adesa Auto Auction in 2014. Family was very important to Steven and he adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Steven enjoyed golfing with friends and family during the family JJJ golf outing each year. He also enjoyed camping trips with the family, even the challenging ones as the granddaughters were in their teen years. He also loved woodworking, reading and crossword puzzles. Steven is survived by his wife of 35 years, Judi (Fitzgerald) Johnston; mother-in-law, Clarice Fitzgerald; children, Stephanie McNeal, Scott Johnston (Jessica Marciniak), Sara Shebester (Bethany Tinson), Melissa Powell (Betsy Smith), and Andrea Powell; grandchildren, Carter (Emily) McNeal, Ethan McNeal, Katie Johnston, Emily Shebester, Gina Shebester, Katia Snead, Alliyah Snead and Zoe Pittman; great-grandchildren, Henry McNeal, Harper McNeal and Skylar Musser; siblings, John Johnston and Patricia (Jim) Schafer; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Johnston, Brenda Johnston and Linda Johnston; brother-in-law, Reg Ervin; and many nieces and nephews. Steven was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, William Fitzgerald; brothers, Mark Johnston, Gail Johnston and Bruce Johnston; sister-in-law, Jana Ervin; and niece, Meagan Ervin. He will be greatly missed by his family and cherished friends. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church Street/P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600.



