Steven Ray Cline of Lake, MI - Passed away unexpectedly, September 30, 2020 at the age of 71. Steven was born in Kansas City, Missouri, May 22, 1949, the son of Raymond and Edith (Cathers) Cline. He proudly served in the US Navy before retiring with honors. Steven loved children and spent many years driving a school bus for the Saginaw Chippewa Academy. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing and traveling throughout the United States. Steven is survived by his wife, Joan (Bruner) Cline; children, Michelle Cline of Denver, CO, Joseph Cline of Colorado Springs, CO, Scott (Angela) Cline of Kansas City, MO; stepchildren, Louanna (Tim Mills) Bruner, Eryka Mitchell, DeVante Mitchell and Tiffany Mitchell, all from Mt. Pleasant, Bailey Mitchell of Ft. Benning, GA; grandchildren, Aston, Chase and Madison Cline; stepgrandchildren, Scott (Angie Brown) Sheahan, Tyrone Rios Jr, Jenna Rios, Jeremiah Mitchell; brothers, Cliff Cline, Butch (Frances) Cline, both of MO. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Doug Cline. A private service for the family will take place in Colorado. Arrangements were entrusted to the Mills Funeral Home in Eaton Rapids. Please visit our website to place online condolences:



