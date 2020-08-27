Sue Ann (Williams) Brown, age 73, of Shepherd passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. She was born in Edmore on March 24, 1947 to Harry and Pauline (Nelson) Williams. Sue was raised in the Vestaburg area. She graduated from Vestaburg Community Schools as the class of 1965 salutatorian. Sue married the love of her life, Harold Brown, Jr. on November 6, 1969 in Barryton. She had several jobs over the years and was employed at the Mt. Pleasant Regional Center for 8 years, as a GTE phone operator for 12 years, and most recently, as a surveillance supervisor at Soaring Eagle Casino for over 15 years. Sue enjoyed knitting, sewing, quilting, reading, cooking, baking and collecting antique crockery. She loved her family very much and cherished the time spent with them. She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Harold of Shepherd; her son, Kenneth William Brown of Vestaburg; 2 sisters, Janice (Mike) Ball of Mt. Pleasant, and Annett (Warren) Galvin of Rawlins, WY. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Pauline; and a baby brother. Funeral Services for Sue will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Edmore with Pastor Greg Stauffer officiating. The family will greet friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made by utilizing the guestbook at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com