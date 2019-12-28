|
Sue Slusher, 74, of Zephyrhills, FL, and formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at her home. She was born October 4, 1945, in Mt. Pleasant, daughter of the late Charles McIntyre and the late Donna Krick. A 1963 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, Sue married Danny Slusher on June 22, 1963, at Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ. She was employed as a tax accountant. She enjoyed serving with TCM in Austria, and spending time with her family. Sue is survived by her husband, Danny; two children; Margo (Richard) Dean of Newport, TN and Danny (Charlotte) Slusher II of Minneola, FL; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Slusher and Gabriel Slusher; one brother, Charles (Linda) McIntyre of Oxford; and one sister in-law, Mary Jean McIntyre of Tucson, AZ. She was predeceased by her brother, George McIntyre. Sue’s funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, January 3, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Daryl Amrozowicz officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will immediately follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. After the rite of committal, a meal will be served at Lincoln Reception Center (attached to the funeral home). Memorial contributions may be made to TCM International Institute, PO Box 24560, Indianapolis, IN 46224, www.tcmi.org, (317 299-0333). To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 29, 2019