age 53, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Friends are invited to attend a public visitation on Monday, June 8, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. However, due to the ongoing indoor gathering restrictions imposed by executive order, funeral services for Sulema will be private. Family and friends are invited to join the services via a live broadcast on Tuesday, June 9, at 1 p.m. To do so, please visit the webcasting link at Sulema’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com or https://www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel. Burial will take place at Kelly Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Sulema was born June 6, 1966, in Lansing, Michigan, the daughter of Thomas and Paz Gloria (Tamayo) Bustillos. She enjoyed quilting, journaling, and listening to music. Most important to her was spending time with her family. Sulema is survived by her husband of 38 years Michael Lyon of Mt. Pleasant; her children Isaiah Lyon (Hallie Walkington), Eliazar Lyon, Leo Lyon (Ashley Anthony), and Sulema Valencia Lyon, all of Mt. Pleasant; 12 grandchildren; brothers Thomas (Susan) Bustillos of Alpena, Juan (Melissa) Bustillos of Lansing, Eleazar Bustillos or Harlingen, TX; sister Juana Guadalupe Soto or Harlingen, TX; father-in-law Michael Lyon, Sr. of Mt. Pleasant; and many nieces and nephews. Sulema was preceded in death by her parents, mother-in-law Maria Dora Lyon, and nephew Henry Zepeda. To view Sulema's obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.