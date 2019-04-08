Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
989-463-8970
Susan J. McGuire

Susan J. McGuire Obituary
McGuire, Susan J., age 76, of St. Louis passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Schnepp Senior Care and Rehab Center. She was born May 5, 1942 in Alma the daughter of Wilbur and Velma (Hitchcock) Hall. She was a 1960 graduate of St. Louis High School and married Michael McGuire on May 5, 1961 in Alma. Susan worked as a teller for Chemical Bank in St. Louis for several years and retired from the collections department of Total Petroleum in Alma when the plant closed. She enjoyed weaving baskets, mining for gem stones, knitting and sewing. She loved watching birds and tending to her flowers. Susan is survived by her husband of 57 years, Michael McGuire of St. Louis, her children, Michael (Cindy) McGuire, Tracy McGuire and Shawn (Dan) Miller, 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, three sisters, Josephine (Jim) Scott, Barbara Stark and Dorothy Marzolf and sister-in-law, Colleen McGuire. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Jane Hall. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home with Pastor Deb Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Chapel Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots. To view Susan’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 14, 2019
