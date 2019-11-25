|
|
age 90, of Mt. Pleasant died on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at her daughter's home in Rosebush, embraced by her family as she made her way into the glorious garden of God. A Funeral Mass for Susann will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, November 27, at 11 a.m. with Fr. Loren Kalinowski officiating. Rite of Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A Luncheon will take place at Reflections Reception Center following the Committal Service. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, November 26, from 2 to 8 p.m. with a Vigil at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Academy. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Susann was born March 29, 1929, south of Rosebush. Always one for a good story, she was told that the day was so cold the kettle froze on the stove. After their home was destroyed by fire, they moved into the family grocery store on West Broadway. Susann lived on West Broadway for her entire life. She loved sharing stories about friends, neighbors, and all the mischief and tomfoolery the neighborhood kids got into. She was a lifetime parishioner of Sacred Heart and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy. She lost her mother when she was 9 years old. She kept her promise to her mother to take care of her twin brothers. A natural caregiver, she worked at the State Home for 34 years and was known for her kindness and compassion. After retirement, she devoted her life to her family, gardening flowers, and genealogy. She loved to talk to people, especially about the extensive family tree and often she could figure out how they were related by the end of the conversation. Susann is survived by her daughter, Julie Torpey Clark; grandchildren, Alex Lehto (Nina) Clark; Megan Clark, Jon-Michael Clark, and Christopher (Samantha) Clark; sister, Virginia Layfield; brother, Hilton (Helen) Torpey; and many nieces and nephews. Susann was preceded in death by her parents, Christy and Marguerite (Graham) Torpey; brother-in-law, Arthur Layfield; brother, Elton Torpey; sister-in-law, Jeanne Torpey; and niece, Gwen Listul. Susann was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother, and grandmother. We would love to thank our wonderful neighbors Su Adams, Monica Horan, Heartland Hospice, Commission on Aging, friends, and family for their care, love, and support. You may view Susann’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 26, 2019