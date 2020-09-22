1/1
Suzanne (Hummel) Riley
Suzanne Hummel Riley passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020. She was born on November 17, 1938 in Shepherd, Michigan to Kenneth and Helen Hummel. Suzanne graduated from Central Michigan University and taught French, Spanish and Latin at her hometown high school before moving to Sanford, Michigan where she taught French, Spanish and Journalism at Meridian High School. All of those who knew her will remember her spirit and love of life. She was a lifelong learner and loved music and travel. She held her family and friends dear. She is survived by her sons Kelley (Kathleen) Riley and Ted Riley, her grandchildren Sam, Meredith and Benjamin, her brother Ted (Shirley) Hummel, Myra (Richard) Moore, Cathy (John) Boynton and many beloved nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Suzanne Riley Memorial Scholarship benefitting graduating Seniors from Meridian who want to pursue a career in education. The scholarship is held at the Midland Area Community Foundation, 76 Ashman Circle, Midland, MI 48640. Her family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice, Stratford Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Brookdale Senior Living in Midland for their exceptional care and compassion. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.

Published in Morning Sun from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
106 W. Wright Ave
Shepherd, MI 48883
989-567-4511
