|
|
Sylvia Card, 97, passed away peacefully at her home in Rose City on Thursday, October 17, 2019 with her family by her side. Sylvia was born March 27, 1922 to John and Rose (Pauley) Neubecker. She married Bernard Card on August 20, 1942. They settled in Rose City in 1950 where they raised 5 children. Sylvia was a two time cancer survivor. She was active in Cub Scouts, Rose City Lioness Club, and the CCW at Holy Family Church. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo. Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard and grandson, Glen Hayes. She is survived by her 4 sons and 1 daughter; Roger (Margo) Card of Canadian Lakes, James (Janice) Card of Shepard, Jack (Kimberely) Card of Gaylord, Carol (Card) Weston of West Branch and Kim (Jean) Card of Rose City; 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 402 W. Peters Road, West Branch, MI 48661. Father Emmanuel Finbarr will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compassus Health Care/Hospice, https://www.compassus.com/about-us/giving-and-donations or mail to Compassus Hospice, 3217 W. M-55, West Branch, MI 48661. Please share a memory or condolence at:
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 25, 2019