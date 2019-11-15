|
Age 70, of Ithaca, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born on November 19, 1948 in Alma, the daughter of Earl and Marian (Schultz) Netzley. She was a 1966 graduate of St. Louis High School. Tanarae married John Lemmermann on December 9, 1994 in Mansfield, Ohio, a union of nearly 25 years. She worked in reception and billing for both B & W Co-op and Dr. Rakesh Saxena’s office, retiring in June of 2011. Tanarae was a faithful member of Peace Lutheran Church in Alma, where she had played the organ for the past three years. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, canning and going to garage sales. Her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren play sports, never missing a game. She was affectionately known as, “Baseball Grandma and Meemaw.” She was an avid Ohio State football fan and will be remembered for her amazing apple pies and her annual burritos at the family football party. Tanarae could often be heard saying, “Either they’ll get over it, or they won’t.” She will be dearly missed by her loving family; husband, John Lemmermann of Ithaca; children, Alan (Kellie) Shankel of DeWitt, Amy (Alan) Foster of Breckenridge, Autumn (Matthew) Emmott of Traverse City; nine grandchildren, Justice, Halie, Cameron, Caden, Logan, AJ, Paige, Katelyn and Sophia; a brother, Denis (Brenda) Netzley; a sister, Pamela Haynes; and four special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11 am at Peace Lutheran Church in Alma with Rev. Thomas C. Messer officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Ithaca. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel, Breckenridge. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to Peace Lutheran Church. To view Tanarae’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 16, 2019