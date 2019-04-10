|
age 52, of Dansville passed away unexpectedly, Monday, April 8, 2019, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Funeral Services for Teresa will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, April 13, at 3 p.m. with Cheryl Davis officiating. A Luncheon will follow at the Masonic Lodge Wabon #305. The family will receive friends the day of the service from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Teresa was born on November 4, 1966, in Evansville, IN, the daughter of Henry and Rose (Bywater) Odom. She married Gerald Sutterfield on August 5, 1989, in Mt. Pleasant. Teresa worked for Dansville Mercantile and spent 8 years working in the Dansville School District. Teresa loved doing arts and crafts, especially etching and carving decorative eggs. She enjoyed traveling, spending time in the sun, and barefoot in the grass. She loved hosting Japanese exchange students: Sawako Watanabe, Hina Yoshino, Takumi Kitagawa, and Fuki Yamamoto. Teresa is survived by her husband, Gerry; children, Brianna (Brian Knight) Sutterfield, Tabitha Sutterfield, Alexander (Beccy Ankney) Sutterfield, mother, Rose Thering; father-in-law, Matthew Mertz; siblings, Cindy (Matt) Leffingwell-Mull, Sheral (Bryon) Konkel, Debra (Don) Burggren, Ann (Jeff) Arsenault, J. Ronald (Sharon) Odom, and Victoria (Charles) Knott; and many nieces and nephews. Teresa was preceded in death by her biological father, Henry Odom; father, Raymond Thering, Jr.; mother-in-law, Nancy McKay-Mertz; siblings, Donald Odom, Terry Odom, and Denise Odom-Hamann. You may view Teresa’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 11, 2019