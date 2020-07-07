Terrence “Terry” Charlie Nagel, age 78, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at MidMichigan Medical Center-Gratiot with his loving family by his side. An Outdoor Funeral Service for Terry will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, at Clark Family Funeral Chapel, Mt. Pleasant, with Pastor Emily Forward officiating. Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Breckenridge with a luncheon following at the Nagel Residence. The family will receive friends from 3-9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, and from 9-10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Howe Memorial Public Library. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. For those unable to attend services, you may visit the webcasting link at Terry’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
. Terry was born May 20, 1942, in Breckenridge, the son of Charlie and Virginia (Carter) Nagel. He graduated in the Class of 1960 from Breckenridge High School. Terry married Linda Kennedy on March 7, 1964, in Breckenridge. After beginning his career with the State of Michigan Department of Agriculture, Terry and his wife Linda co-founded their family-run business, Nagel Equipment Co., which provided plant design, build, and repair service to the propane industry. After almost 40 years building relationships with their customers, Terry retired and his family continues to operate Nagel Equipment Co. Terry was a member of the NHRA, and began drag racing in 1964. Competing in his 1968 Camaro #3751, throughout his career he won several local races, but at age 74, Terry, with his wife Linda cheering him on, won “the big one”, the Gatornationals 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. Terry is survived by his loving family, wife Linda Nagel; daughters Bridgitt Myers and Lesha Colthorp; grandchildren Carter Myers (Alisha Perry), Travis Myers (Alyssa Reder) and Dakota Colthorp; great-grandchildren Piper Myers and Maverick Myers, all of Breckenridge; and special family friends, Kristine Dexter, Carrie Sue Siler and Kandi Preston. Terry is also survived by his brothers David (Pam) Nagel of Cadillac, Kris (Sue) Nagel of Breckenridge and Stuart Nagel of Breckenridge; and sister Kathleen (Jerry) Saunders of Breckenridge. Terry was preceded in death by his parents; brother William Nagel; and the father of his grandsons Randy Myers. You may view Terry’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
