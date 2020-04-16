|
|
Terry John Hammond, age 82, of West Branch passed away of leukemia on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home in West Branch surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 12, 1938 in Alma, MI to Robert and Esther (O'Sullivan) Hammond. Terry grew up in Mt. Pleasant and attended Sacred Heart Academy from K-8 and then graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1956. He played football, basketball, golf and ran track in high school. He was inducted into the Mt. Pleasant High School Hall of Fame in 1999. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army for two years serving in the Korean War. He graduated from Central Michigan University in 1963 where he received his bachelor's degree in education and later receiving his master's degree. While he was attending Central Michigan University, he played football. He met the love of his life, Sharon Bocskay, and they were married on January 26, 1963 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant and had their wedding reception at The Embers. Terry was a physical education teacher for the West Branch Rose City School District. He was the first head coach for the Ogemaw Heights Football Team and also coached basketball and golf. He had a very successful coaching career. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling, camping and watching sports. Terry is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sharon Hammond of West Branch; devoted daughter, Lori (Doug) Koenig of Germantown Hills, IL; two grandsons, Kyle and Jake Koenig of Germantown Hills, IL; sisters, Carol (Harold) Kelly of Traverse City, MI and Kathleen Fields of Pigeon, MI; brother, Tim (Debbie) Hammond of Fitchburg, WI; sister in law, Pam (Don) Shaver of Howell, MI; many nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Jim Bess of Jackson, MI. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa in 2015. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends for his sense of humor. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions can be made to , to help fight acute myeloid leukemia which Terry was diagnosed with. Arrangements were handled by Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in West Branch. Online condolences can be shared at:
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 19, 2020