Nelson, Terry Lee, 57, died unexpected Thursday March 28, 2019. He was born in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, to Harry and Jacqueline Nelson. Terry was in the US Marine Corp from 1980 - 1984. He graduated from CMU with a degree in psychology. Terry is survived by a sister Jo (Tim) Neyer and a brother Jim Nelson (Sue Lodes); nieces and nephews, Alison, Kacey, Greg, Michael and John along with one great niece and four great nephew whom he all loved dearly. Any memorial donations maybe made to Community Compassion Network CCN.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 7, 2019