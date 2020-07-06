Terry Lee Sanders "Snarf", December 11, 1948 - July 1, 2020. Terry Lee Sanders, formerly of Ithaca, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Grand Rapids Home for Veteran's where he had resided for the past seven years. Terry was born December 11, 1948 at the R.B. Smith Memorial Hospital in Alma, Michigan, the oldest son of Ronald and Maxine Sanders . He attended Ithaca High School and graduated in 1967. After high school, Terry was drafted into the Army, where he served his country during the Vietnam War. Snarf could always be found around a pool table or doing some type of woodworking project, even while at the VA, he enjoyed his time in the woodshop and made several bird feeders. He also was an avid rock and roll music lover and loved watching live bands. He is survived by sisters, Bonnie Medved, Cindy Sanders and Wendy Sanders, all of Ithaca; brothers, Larry (Sheila) Sanders of Ithaca and Gary (Georgia) Sanders of Middleton; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Elaine Piper and 3 brothers-in-law Robert Medved, Leslie Piper and Fred Piper. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 6, at the Barden Funeral Home in Ithaca. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Chapel Gardens Cemetery in Elwell, with Pastor Dave Perry officiating. There family is being served by the Barden Funeral Home in Ithaca. Condolences may be left for the family online at



