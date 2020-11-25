Terry Wayne Howard, 68, of Remus, MI, went home to see Jesus on November 24 following a year-long battle with cancer. Terry was born in Edmore, MI on March 19, 1952 to Harold and Darlene Howard. He attended Chippewa Hills schools, where he played baseball, basketball, and football. Terry married his life-long love, Suzette (Dobbrastine) in 1973. He was looking forward to celebrating their 47th wedding anniversary on December 8. Terry retired from Bandit Industries in 2017. He was recently employed by Shoreline Power Services. Terry was a man of faith, an uncompromising optimist, who loved life and spending time with the people dearest to his heart. He had a knack for making whoever he was with feel special. His hobbies included coaching his sons' baseball teams, road trips visiting his children and grandchildren, watching and cheering at his grandchildren's sporting events, and attending the “Howard forum,” a weekly gathering of his mom, siblings, and any family members who happened to drop in. Terry will be forever remembered by his wife of 46 years, Suzette, and their children Jennifer (Kevin) Allis, Josh (Carolyn), and Jeremy (Tina), by his grandchildren, Uriah, Crimson, Shay, Nyla, Avionna, Kamron, Chloe, Josh, Gracie, Jacob, Kaden, Kollin, and Haley, and by his mom, Darlene, and siblings Dar (Linda), Julie (Dennis) Nelson, Mari Kay (Lynn) Smith, Rick (Jackie), and Joan (Wayne) Stickler. He will also be forever remembered by many other loving family members and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his sister, Susan, and father, Harold Howard. Visitation is to be at 10 a.m. and a celebration of Terry's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, at Victory Christian Center, 2445 S. Lincoln Rd., Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help with medical expenses can be made to the family.



