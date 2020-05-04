Thelma K. Quick
1940 - 2020
Thelma K. Quick, 80, of Weidman, died Sunday May 3, 2020 at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility in Mt. Pleasant. She was born February 27, 1940 in Hadley Township the daughter of the late Joseph and Stella (Aldred) Barber. Thelma K. Barber married Richard “John” Quick October 26, 1962 in Clawson. He preceded her in death March 10, 1994. Thelma had worked for Michigan Bell, leaving when her son Daniel was born. Later in life, she had worked in a physician’s office and Trinity United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant. Thelma enjoyed crafting: plastic crafts and embroidery. Church was very important to her. She was active with Bible Study and the Royal Oak Musical. Survivors include her son Daniel & Shellie Quick of Weidman, grandchildren: Joseph Quick, Heather Walker, sister Lucile Latta of Adrian, several nieces and nephews. Thelma was also preceded in death by her brother Joseph Barber, sisters: Anne Barber, Dorothy Dugan, Charlotte Plummer and Beatrice Cramton. Private Funeral and committal services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday May 6, 2020, at the O’Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc., Coleman, with Pastor Cindi Greene officiating. Burial will take place in the Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Memorials are suggested to Weidman United Methodist Church. The funeral services will be live streamed to the funeral home Facebook page.

Published in Morning Sun from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
May 5, 2020
Thelma was an active member of Trinity UMC for many years. She was someone many could count on for doing what needed done. She had a good sense of humor! We will miss her.
Linda Kaufmann
Friend
