age 54, of Shepherd, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Alma. Funeral Services for Theresa will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Jean Thrush officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. Burial will take place after the luncheon at Lincoln Township Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Theresa was born February 5, 1965, in Alma, the daughter of Larry and Paula (Scott) Kohn. She graduated from Alma High School with the class of 1983. Theresa married Lee Roethlisberger on August 31, 1992 in Mt. Pleasant. She owned and operated Country Childcare out of her home for 20 years. Theresa was an extraordinary cook, always had a creative eye for decorating, and was fun to be around. She had a contagious laugh and loved sharing time with her family and friends. She enjoyed fishing with Lee, shopping with her girls, loved coffee, and was very kind-hearted and thoughtful. Theresa will be remembered by many as a beacon of strength and support. Theresa was always there with an open mind and heart for anyone who needed advice. Theresa is survived by her husband Lee Roethlisberger; daughters Sarah and Kaylee Roethlisberger all of Shepherd; parents Larry and Paula Kohn of Sumner; mother-in-law Marlene Roethlisberger of Shepherd; brother Larry “Alan” Kohn of Alma; sister Patty Webster of Alma; in-laws Janice Donley of Shepherd, Diane (Bob) Brooks of Blanchard, and Allen (Ellie) Roethlisberger; and several nieces and nephews. Theresa was preceded in death by her aunt Doris Roethlisberger; father-in-law Albert Roethlisberger; and brothers-in-law Ryan Webster and Dave Donley. To view Theresa’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 7, 2019