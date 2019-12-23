|
|
Age 73, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home. He was born May 23, 1946 in Edmore, the son of Keith Camp and Mildred Gribi. The owner of Camp Excavating, he worked as a licensed contractor in the Central Michigan area. An avid outdoorsman, Tom could often be found in the woods. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. The only thing he loved more was his family. At the young age of 15, Tom developed a love for anything with a motor. He raced dune buggies, motorcycles, quarter mile cars and later in life he participated in the Press On Regardless rally. He was a classic car enthusiast. Thomas is survived by his best friend Virginia Camp of Alma, daughter Kristi (Michael) Sandy of Pearisburg, VA., six grandchildren Amber Bullard, Ashley Gross, Chazz McDaid, Mathew Gross, A.J. Ebright and Kenyon Sandy and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Amy Jo Camp (Gross) and one brother Roger K. Camp. Per Tom’s wishes a cremation has taken place with a private family memorial service. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Alma at a later date. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to Habitat for Humanity. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Tom’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 24, 2019