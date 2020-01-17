|
Thomas Carl Chovanec, age 92, of Alma passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Stone Lodge Memory Care in Shepherd with family by his side. He was born July 4, 1927 in Jasper Township, Midland County the son of Thomas M. and Agnes (Jurasek) Chovanec. Tom was a 1945 graduate of St. Louis High School and at the age of 17 joined the United States Navy. He proudly served his country during WWII from July 6, 1945 until his honorable discharge on December 25, 1946. After leaving the Navy, Tom attended Alma College where he studied mechanical engineering. On September 28, 1957 he married Alma Mary Duensing at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Marion Springs. They moved to rural Gratiot County, and lived in the home Tom built for them where he could enjoy the out-of-doors, hunting and cutting wood. Tom was a very talented and well-respected builder. Whether building a house from the ground up or a remodeling project, he was your guy. He always had a list of clients waiting for his availability. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and he used his talents to help with much of the finish work when the new church was built. Tom had his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying his own single engine Piper Cub in his younger years. He and Alma enjoyed going to Polka dances, fall color tours in northern Michigan, and traveling to his Naval reunions in different parts of the country. Tom was an avid hunter who didn’t miss an opening day of deer season from 1947 when he was 20 until he was in his late eighties. His love of hunting took him on several hunting trips out west. Tom especially enjoyed his 4th of July birthday celebrations at Crystal Lake with family and friends. Tom is survived by his wife of 62 years, Alma Chovanec of Alma; his daughters, Tammy (Mike) Fisher of St. Louis, Sandy (Scott) Sheldon of Alma, Linda Huntoon of Alma; his son, David Chovanec of Alma; grandsons, Eric Sheldon, Joe (Fiancé Rachel) Huntoon, Tim Sheldon, Danny Huntoon, Xander Huntoon and a son-in-law, Cary Huntoon. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bo Chovanec; a sister, Lillian Walters; and infant brother, Carl Chovanec. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11 am at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Pastor John Eich officiating. Interment will be held in Emerson Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21st from 5-7 pm at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home in Alma and again on Wednesday from 10 am until the time of services at the church. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Special thank you to everyone at Stone Lodge Memory Care in Shepherd for their care and support in the last months of Tom’s life. To view Tom’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 20, 2020