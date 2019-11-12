|
Thomas Scott, 66, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Woodland Hospice House with his family by his side. In following his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned. Tom was born September 3, 1953, in Caro, Michigan, son of the late Ralston R. and Thelma I. (Grice) Scott. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1971. He was employed by Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort as a surveillance monitor for 26 years, retiring in 2018. Tom is survived by two sisters, Barbara Andres of Beal City and Pat LaMay of Beal City; his favorite aunt, Ruth VanGuilder of Caro and her daughter and family, Janice and Joe Smith of Caro; and nieces and nephews, Tammy and Kirk Chase and their daughter, Cassie; Patrick and Marissa Andres and their children, Kole, Cade, Caanan, and Kalia; Addie and Steve Pritchard and their children, Logan, Max, and Piper; and Mandy and Jake Moeggenborg and their children, Jude, Marin, and Jasper. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers in-law, Tom Pasch and Richard 'Dick' Andres.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 13, 2019