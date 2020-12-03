age 76, of Mt. Pleasant passed away at home on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020. Cremation has taken place; a memorial celebration will occur at a later date. Thomas was born on November 27th, 1944 in Mt. Pleasant to Hugh and Marie (Smith) Swindlehurst. He attended Mt. Pleasant highschool, later attending Central Michigan University graduating with a bachelor’s in construction management. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. After returning from Vietnam on February 3rd, Thomas married Patricia Ball in Rosebush on February 9th, 1969 at the Rosebush Presbyterian Church.For his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star with “V” device, the Army Commendation Medal and the Expert Badge (Rifle M-14). He was an Elder of the Rosebush Presbyterian Church, and a board member of Rosebush Presbysterian Villages. Thomas kept busy farming, riding motorcycles, driving his Corvette, listening to music, and spending time with his many friends. Thomas is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia, son Aaron Swindlehurst, daughter Dr. Liz Boyd, grandchildren Ted and Rose, and sister Ann (Gary) Knapp, all of Mt. Pleasant. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Don and Jim, sisters Leona and Dorothy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rosebush Presbyterian Villages and Rosebush Presbyterian Church. You may view Thomas’ obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com