Services
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Resources
1949 - 2019
Thomas John Endres Obituary
age 70, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Funeral Services for Tom will be held at the Immanuel Lutheran Church on Tuesday, October 22, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dana Hendershot officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow at the church. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or Art Reach of Mid Michigan. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and Immanuel Lutheran Church. Tom was born on April 30, 1949, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Julius and Virginia (Cords) Endres. He married Penny Bruckbauer on September 2, 1972, in Milwaukee, WI. Tom started working for Public Broadcasting in 1972 and continued until he retired on 1-23-04. He served on the boards for Immanuel Lutheran Church, Morey Charter School, Art Reach, and United Way. He loved fishing, camping, trains, and spending time with his family. He enjoyed watching his grandson play football, his oldest granddaughter playing the violin, his youngest granddaughter's gymnastics, and attending College Gameday. Tom is survived by his wife, Penny; sons, Justin (Wendi) Endres and Kyle (Anna) Endres; grandchildren, Logan Endres, LauraEve Endres, and Kyra Endres; brother, James (Candace) Endres; many nieces, nephews, great, and great-great nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Lyle and Delores Bruckbauer; brother, Daniel Endres; and aunts, Paula Endres and Ida "Tanta" Schaal. You may view Thomas’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, light a memorial candle, or place a memorial donation at
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
