Thomas Joseph Bechtel

Thomas Joseph Bechtel Obituary
age 84, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Woodland Hospice. Funeral Services for Thomas will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, October 2, at 10 a.m. with Deacon Larry Fussman officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A Luncheon will be held in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, October 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at the chapel on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Mid-Michigan Hospice and St. Joseph the Worker School. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Thomas was born on April 2, 1935, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Joseph Albert and Bernadette M. (Sullivan) Bechtel. He graduated from Beal City High School in 1953. Thomas married Janet K. Vinton on October 12, 1957. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Dow Chemical. Thomas was a member of the Beal City Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed farming, collecting Farmall Tractors, hunting and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. Thomas is survived by his wife, Janet, children, Thomas (Suzette) Bechtel, Jr., Michael (Linda) Bechtel, Julie K. (Dan) Sanders, Dennis (Jane) Bechtel and Jane Bechtel, all of Mt. Pleasant, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Katherine Devin. To view Thomas’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 1, 2019
