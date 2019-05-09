|
|
Culver, Thomas Lee, age 89, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Gratiot Medical Center in Alma. A Celebration of Tom’s Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, in the Reflections Reception Center at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Chaplain Chris McNeilly of Great Lakes Caring officiating. Light refreshments will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Isabella Child Development Center. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Tom was born September 18, 1929, in Muskegon Heights, the son of Llewellyn and Grace (Wood) Culver. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was proud to have served in the Army Security Agency. Tom married Elizabeth Amelia Dittmer on April 9, 1955. He was first employed as a geologist with the Michigan Geological Survey of the State of Michigan and then was a teacher at West Intermediate. Tom enjoyed wood working and collecting stamps. Tom is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Culver of Mt. Pleasant; children Laurel (Keith) Sisco of Lapeer, Thomas (Sanjuanna) Culver of Mt. Pleasant, and Stephen (Juliette) Culver of Spring, TX; 5 grandchildren, Christopher Sisco, Bethany (Brian) Curry, Jesse Culver, Austin Culver, and Sarah Culver; 1 great-grandson, Cole Thomas Curry; and sister-in-law, Lois (Culver) Stevens. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brother James Culver and sister Nancy Syson. You may view Tom’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family or place a memorial donation at
Published in Morning Sun on May 12, 2019