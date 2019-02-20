|
|
Theisen, Thomas, age 79 of Lake, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2019 at home. He was born March 30, 1939 in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Clarence and Lena (Olger) Theisen. Tom is survived by his wife of 31 years, Brenda of Lake; six children, Sheila (David) Totten of Big Rapids, Richard (Kathy) Theisen of Mt. Pleasant, Cindy (Peter) Esparza of East Moline, IL, Tim (Tammy) Theisen and Jeff (Cammie) Theisen of Mt. Pleasant and Clark Goodrich of Kentwood; 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 7 siblings. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and one brother. Mass of the Ressurection will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Hope, 106 E. Wheaton Ave., Clare, MI with visitation one hour prior. The family will greet friends from 2PM to 5PM on Friday at the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton. Memorial contributions in Tom's name may be made to Isabella County 4H-Dairy Boosters. A full obituary is online at
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 21, 2019