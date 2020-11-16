1/1
Thomas Tuma
age 73, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the McLaren Bay Regional Hospital. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held when safe. Tom was born October 2, 1947, in Detroit, to the late Norman and Ovelia (George) Tuma. After moving from Detroit with his family in 1964, Tom graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1966. He married Devra Warren in 1985. Tom worked for Fabiano Brothers, Inc. for 42 years, finishing his career as the company’s Chief Operating Officer after serving in several management positions. Tom was an avid golfer and hunter, and loved to boat, fish, and be near the water in his retirement. Tom is survived by his wife, Devra Tuma, of Mt. Pleasant, MI; two sons, Tyler (Amanda) Tuma, of Hudsonville, MI, and Trenton Tuma, of Mt. Pleasant, MI; three grandchildren, Oliver, Pierce, and August Tuma of Hudsonville, MI; brothers, Jerry (Marcia) Tuma, of Rogers City, MI, and Ted Tuma, of Mt. Pleasant, MI. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Nellie Ann Tuma; and sister-in-law, Denise Tuma. Memorials: American Diabetes Association or Isabella Community Soup Kitchen. You may view Tom’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, share a story, or place a memorial donation at

Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
