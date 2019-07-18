|
age 53, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Toni & Trish House. A Memorial Service for Tifton will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 am, with Pastor Felix Martinez officiating at Faith Community Church of God, with a luncheon immediately following. Memorial contributions may be made to Toni & Trish House. Envelopes will also be available at the church. Tifton was born January 31, 1966 in Williamsport, PA, the son of Clarence and Charlean (Darby) Hollis. He graduated from Williamsport High School. Tifton was a truck driver for several years, but his true passion was his position at VisionQuest in Pennsylvania and Arizona where he launched a Buffalo Soldier drill unit. He loved all sports, especially golfing and the Philadelphia Eagles. Above all, he loved spending time with his daughters and granddaughter. Tifton is survived by his daughters Darby Hollis (Max Lindstrom) of Alexandria, VA, and Shayla (Justin) Parks of Mt. Pleasant; 3 grandchildren; his mother Charlean Hollis of Mt. Pleasant; siblings Charlton Hollis, Steve Hollis, Deborah Taylor, Stephanie Taylor, and Bridgette Hollis; significant other; Lisa Smith and stepson Brandon Richardson. To view Tifton’s obituary online and send condolences to the family please visit
Published in Morning Sun on July 22, 2019