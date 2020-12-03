March 4, 1957 – December 2, 2020 Tim Hilliard, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center – Midland, Michigan after a brief illness. He was born on March 4, 1957 the son of Billy Gene and Elda Leigh (Crittenden) Hilliard at Gratiot Community Hospital, Alma, Michigan. Tim was a retired Truck Driver, and a former Oil Field Driller. He enjoyed spending time at 8 Point Lake with his family, as well as hunting and working on automotive engines. Next to his children, his pride was his 1996 Ford F350. He is survived by his Mother, Elda of Lake, Mi; three children: Chad Lee (Cayce) Hilliard of Big Rapids, Mi., Katie Elizabeth Hilliard, and Billy John Hilliard, both of Mt. Pleasant, Mi.; former spouses, Krista (Kirkey) Martiny and Julie (Vivian) Hilliard; two sisters, Teryl Lynn (Jeff) Barker of St. Louis, Mi, and Jaclyn Sue (Mike) Kirkey of Johnson City, TN; a granddaughter, Hunter Josephina Hilliard of Big Rapids, Mi and Step Granddaughter Singer Joy Morra; one nephew Eugene Vincent Hilliard, III and one niece Carly Jean Hilliard. Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents, his father, Billy Gene and his brother, Eugene Vincent Hilliard, II. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you consider donating to Salvation Army this Christmas season in his memory. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being coordinated with Clark Family Funeral Chapel, with internment at Riverside Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Condolences may be left online at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com