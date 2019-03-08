Timothy Lee Vincent, age 55, of Vestaburg, passed away unexpectedly at Mid Michigan Medical Center in Midland on March 7, 2019. Timothy was born December 3, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois. In 1977, Timothy moved and was raised in Cedar Lake. He attended Montabella High School and graduated from the Class of 1982. Timothy was employed by the Refinery for 6 years, Aircraft Precision Products for 6 years, Total Petroleum for 7 years, Consumer’s Energy for 12 years, and currently for the Local Union 876 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers since 2012. Timothy was a huge Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed football, hunting, fishing, golfing, camping, gardening, grilling, and tinkering. Timothy thoroughly enjoyed music and going to concerts. He loved bonfires and telling jokes. Timothy loved spending time with grandkids. He was a very proud Papa. Timothy spent 23 years as a Firefighter and an Officer for the Richland Twp. Fire Department. Over his years in service, Timothy was the Assistant Chief. Timothy is survived by two children, who he loved unconditionally. Ryan Vincent of Mt. Pleasant, and Vanessa (Ben) Skirvin of Alma, and their mother Sheila Lobert; three grandchildren Riley, Natalie, and Conner; girlfriend Kelly Rodriguez and her three children Matthew, Elizabeth, and Olivia; parents Rick (Pat) Loveless of Lakeview, and Patricia Loveless of Cedar Lake; eight siblings Buddy (Ann) Myers of TN, Cindy (Ken) Hughes of Cedar Lake, Jeff (Lisa) Drury of Illinois, Larry (Debbie) Myers of TN, Wendy (Dan) Winnie of Winn, Terry Myers of Cedar Lake, Jody Ridge of TX, and Ricky Bush of Ionia; countless nieces, nephews, and friends. They will always remember Tim’s big smile and even bigger Hugs. Timothy was preceded in death by his Aunt Mary Lou, Aunt Jo, Uncle Bob, and Grandma Sherrington. Funeral Services for Timothy will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Brigham Chapel (6055 Howard City-Edmore Rd aka M-46) Vestaburg with Rev. Daniel Skirvin officiating. The family will accept friends for visitation on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the Brigham Chapel. Following the funeral, all are welcome to follow the last ride to the Richland Twp. Fire Hall for the last call. A luncheon will follow at the M-46 Tabernacle Youth Building. Those wishing to contribute in Timothy’s memory are asked to consider the Family or Richland Twp. Fire Department. Condolences to the family may be made utilizing the guestbook at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary