Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home - Crystal
521 S. Main St.
Crystal, MI 48818
989-235-4212
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Scott McCormick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Timothy Scott McCormick Obituary
Age 66, of Vestaburg, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Tim was born December 16, 1952 in Alma to the late Marion and Winifred (Kelly) McCormick. He graduated from Vestaburg High School with the class of 1971. He attended Northwestern Michigan College. On August 14, 1999, Tim married Dorrine Zimmerman-Sattler at Crystal Congregational Church. Tim was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved the outdoors and would often sit on his back deck to look at passing deer. He loved to hunt, fish, take pictures, and bird watch. Tim served our country and defended our freedoms in the US Navy, where he worked as a Boiler Technician on the Destroyers USS Joseph Strauss and USS Sacramento. Tim worked as Lift Operator for 20 years at Alma Products. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorrine; daughter, Patti (Casey) Beglin of Lake Odessa, and their daughters, Ellery and Meredith; step-daughter, Lisa Sattler of Baltimore, MD; step-son, Shane (Jen) Sattler of St. John’s, and their children, Jordan, Jerrod (and his fiancé, Val); Bryson Sattler; Brionna Sattler; two great grandchildren, Keegan Sattler and Bradlee Sattler; father-in-law Robert Zimmerman, brothers-in-law Rod (Shez) Zimmerman, Ray (Sharon) Zimmerman, sister-in-law Lois (Manuel) Mejia, and step-daughters, Julie Wight of California and Lindsay Riessen, and her family, of Florida. Also surviving is Bethany Reynolds, the mother of Julie, Lindsay, and Patti. In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his only sibling, Robert M. “Bob” McCormick. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 3:00 - 6:00pm at Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home in Crystal. A private burial will follow on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in Grand Rapids. To view Tim’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home - Crystal
Download Now