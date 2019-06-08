|
|
Age 66, of Vestaburg, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Tim was born December 16, 1952 in Alma to the late Marion and Winifred (Kelly) McCormick. He graduated from Vestaburg High School with the class of 1971. He attended Northwestern Michigan College. On August 14, 1999, Tim married Dorrine Zimmerman-Sattler at Crystal Congregational Church. Tim was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved the outdoors and would often sit on his back deck to look at passing deer. He loved to hunt, fish, take pictures, and bird watch. Tim served our country and defended our freedoms in the US Navy, where he worked as a Boiler Technician on the Destroyers USS Joseph Strauss and USS Sacramento. Tim worked as Lift Operator for 20 years at Alma Products. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorrine; daughter, Patti (Casey) Beglin of Lake Odessa, and their daughters, Ellery and Meredith; step-daughter, Lisa Sattler of Baltimore, MD; step-son, Shane (Jen) Sattler of St. John’s, and their children, Jordan, Jerrod (and his fiancé, Val); Bryson Sattler; Brionna Sattler; two great grandchildren, Keegan Sattler and Bradlee Sattler; father-in-law Robert Zimmerman, brothers-in-law Rod (Shez) Zimmerman, Ray (Sharon) Zimmerman, sister-in-law Lois (Manuel) Mejia, and step-daughters, Julie Wight of California and Lindsay Riessen, and her family, of Florida. Also surviving is Bethany Reynolds, the mother of Julie, Lindsay, and Patti. In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his only sibling, Robert M. “Bob” McCormick. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 3:00 - 6:00pm at Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home in Crystal. A private burial will follow on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in Grand Rapids. To view Tim’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on June 9, 2019