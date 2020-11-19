Timothy Torres, 69, of Kingsford, MI passed away November 15, 2020 in Marquette, MI after a short battle with Covid-19. Tim was born December 6, 1950 in Carson City, MI to David Sr. and Amparo (Zapata) Torres. On August 30, 1985 Tim married his wife of 35 years, Susan (Sleeter). He had a profound love of his family and leaves behind his wife and children: Jael (Greg) Blodgett, Jeff (Sabrina) Maxfield, Jamin (Teri) Torres, Mishelle Maxfield, Michael Maxfield, Keturah (Ed) Walmsley, and Caleb (Emily) Torres; grandchildren: Jasmin and Jordan Garcia, Braxton, Maddox and Jaxson Maxfield, Brooklynn (Grant) Stich, Aleescya Taylor, Eden McClain, Finnian Walmsley, Ellen Torres; and a great-granddaughter, Malaysia Sanders. Tim enjoyed music, food, the news, and studying his ancestry. While he was sometimes reserved, he would always have advice or an opinion to share if given the opportunity. He was a collector of electronics and in recent years really enjoyed sitting in the yard, soaking in the sun and enjoying the trees and flowers. He was a bit of a worrier, mostly for his children, but as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, he was deeply comforted by the promise of resurrection. Tim is also survived by his siblings: David Torres Jr., Delia Dormire, Sarah Torres, Alicia Elizondo, Helen (Alvin) Norman, Ben (Linda) Torres, and sister-in-law Joan Torres; many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Zeke Torres; granddaughter, Alexia Maxfield; and a special brother-in-law, Mayo Elizondo. Private family services will be held virtually on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. CST. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.ernashfuneralhomes.com