1/1
Timothy Torres
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Torres, 69, of Kingsford, MI passed away November 15, 2020 in Marquette, MI after a short battle with Covid-19. Tim was born December 6, 1950 in Carson City, MI to David Sr. and Amparo (Zapata) Torres. On August 30, 1985 Tim married his wife of 35 years, Susan (Sleeter). He had a profound love of his family and leaves behind his wife and children: Jael (Greg) Blodgett, Jeff (Sabrina) Maxfield, Jamin (Teri) Torres, Mishelle Maxfield, Michael Maxfield, Keturah (Ed) Walmsley, and Caleb (Emily) Torres; grandchildren: Jasmin and Jordan Garcia, Braxton, Maddox and Jaxson Maxfield, Brooklynn (Grant) Stich, Aleescya Taylor, Eden McClain, Finnian Walmsley, Ellen Torres; and a great-granddaughter, Malaysia Sanders. Tim enjoyed music, food, the news, and studying his ancestry. While he was sometimes reserved, he would always have advice or an opinion to share if given the opportunity. He was a collector of electronics and in recent years really enjoyed sitting in the yard, soaking in the sun and enjoying the trees and flowers. He was a bit of a worrier, mostly for his children, but as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, he was deeply comforted by the promise of resurrection. Tim is also survived by his siblings: David Torres Jr., Delia Dormire, Sarah Torres, Alicia Elizondo, Helen (Alvin) Norman, Ben (Linda) Torres, and sister-in-law Joan Torres; many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Zeke Torres; granddaughter, Alexia Maxfield; and a special brother-in-law, Mayo Elizondo. Private family services will be held virtually on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. CST. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.ernashfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved