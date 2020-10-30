1/1
Timothy Wayne "Tim" Neal
Timothy “Tim” Wayne Neal, age 36, of Edmore passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home. He was born in Lansing on October 17, 1984, the youngest son of Walter and Connie (Doolittle) Neal. Tim was raised in the Weidman and Blanchard areas, where he attended Chippewa Hills Schools. He was self-employed as an auto repair technician. Tim’s family meant everything to him. He was happiest hanging out with his dad and brother, playing video games with his nephew Aiden or spoiling his niece Hannah. Tim had a very kind and generous heart and enjoyed working on cars, being outdoors, hunting and fishing. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Tim is survived by his brother, James (Katie) Neal of Canadian Lakes; niece, Hannah; nephew, Aiden; grandfather, George Doolittle; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter in 2020 and Connie in 2018; grandparents, Francis and Donna Neal, and Shirley Doolittle. A celebration of Tim’s life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Lakeview, with Pastor John Martin officiating. A time of sharing and a luncheon will follow in the banquet room at the chapel. Those wishing to make a donation in Tim’s memory are asked to consider the needs of the family. Condolences may be made by utilizing the guestbook at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com

Published in Morning Sun from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brigham Funeral Chapel
9977 Howard City Edmore Rd
Lakeview, MI 48850
(989) 352-5400
